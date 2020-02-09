Share it:

Little is missing for the arrival at Sonic theaters: The movie. The fastest film adaptation of the hedgehog adventures of Sega Mega Drive It has all the restless fans since it was first announced. Why? Because its initial desasapland differed greatly from the image of Sonic that we all have in mind.

Sonic's first trailer: The film caused the anger and outrage of many blue hedgehog fans, and this caused the team working after the desasapland to get to work to redesasapland it. The director of the tape, Jeff Fowler, began to work on the redesasapland of the character with Sega and Paramount, something that cost millions of investment for these companies.

Fowler has spoken in an interview for the Digital Spy media about how he lived through this situation. "I think it had been about five months since the first breakthrough. We had worked very hard on our character updates. It was definitely a bit like, 'Oh man, what if they don't like this?'" Said the filmmaker.

"But in reality, everyone who saw it internally while working on the film responded very positively. I really felt like, once we shared it with the fans, they would really accept it and get excited," Fowler said excitedly. "Fortunately, any anxiety I had the night before happened very quickly once it was released. Because, yes, it was an incredible feeling to see Sonic 2.0 being welcomed as it was."

Sonic: The Movie he will bring us closer February 14th to the cinemas the adventures of the fastest hedgehog of video games under a totally new and different point of view. Sonic will meet a policeman with whom he will befriend and fight to stop the evil plans of the Dr. Robotnik. In addition, it has been confirmed that we will see Longclaw as a new character in the film.