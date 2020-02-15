Entertainment

The director of Sonic: The film hints at a possible sequel

February 15, 2020
Lisa Durant
The premiere of Sonic: The film has surprised many fans of the franchise of Sega. Many have described it as surprising being a movie based on a video game that is not a disaster, a select club to which only a few selected belong.

After confessing how bad it happened after the problems caused by the initial desasapland of the blue hedgehog, Jeff Fowler He has celebrated the launch of Sonic: The movie in theaters by posting on his official Twitter account that the franchise has a good future ahead.

"What a day !!! No word can describe the appreciation I am feeling right now. You have taken this little blue hedgehog to EPIC heights. We could never have done it without the FANS … THANK YOU for your LOVE and SUPPORT. The future is VERY bright for the BLUE BORRÓN #SonicMovie"

It is still early to ensure that Sonic: The film is a success at the box office, because it hardly takes a few hours since its release last day February 14th. However, fans are reacting positively to this new real action adventure of the blue hedgehog.

Will there be a sequel to Sonic? Fowler may have ideas about that future he mentions for the blue hedgehog, but it is still soon to secure anything.

We have already seen Sonic and we have been very pleasantly surprised. Considered by many as a good movie based on a video game, Sonic is a fun adaptation full of references that the whole family will like.

