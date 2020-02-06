The director of Smash Bros. Ultimate believes there are too many Fire Emblem characters

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Do not believe that only you have noticed the huge amount of characters taken from the Fire Emblem franchise that is in the template of fighters of Super Smash Bros. Ultimate.

Bileth's presentation was the straw that broke the glass in the community and many took quite badly that the new character of the game was another swordsman taken from the license that has so much presence in the Nintendo Switch title.

In a column of Famitsu magazine, Masahiro Sakurai himself was discussing this matter, claiming to be aware of the situation. "I know it too. There are too many Fire Emblem characters. And too many sword fighters. But when something is decided I go ahead with it".

The director explained that the decision is not in his hands when it comes to adding new characters. "The new fighters are not chosen by my preferences, they are proposed by Nintendo".

While Sakurai recognizes the large number of sword characters in Ultimate, he also believes that each of them offers something different. "Because there are too many swordsmen we have desasaplanded tactics just for those characters", he explained that for example the possible selection of three weapons is an example of this.

At the end of January it was announced that the protagonists of Fire Emblem: Three Houses (female and male version) would arrive at the game. The response was generally negative because of the expectations that had been put on so many other candidates who are still waiting to join this fighting game starring big game stars inside and outside the Nintendo realms.

With the last pack of wrestlers the door is still open to new and unexpected characters and we trust that we will no longer see another Fire Emblem character debuting in the squad.