 The director of Shazam 2 has not spoken anything with the team of Black Adam

After acknowledging his reasonable doubts about the filming plans for July of the sequel to "Shazam!", director David F. Sandberg He offered some details on what he would like to see in the future. These comments were made during one of the Quarantine Watch Party organized by Comic Book, where they saw "Shazam!" together with the director.

I was commenting yesterday that I was working on the script for that second movie, and confirm in these other statements that the movie is still completely independent from the Black Adam movie, starring Dwayne Johnson, who also planned to start shooting this summer.

Such is the separation that exists right now between projects that There have not even been conversations between both creative teams:

No, I haven't spoken to (Black Adam's team). I assume DC is watching, that they have a bigger plan. But I don't know what they are doing. I'm just curious to see it, you know?

A crossing in the future is inevitable, in fact they have confirmed that this would be the long-term plan, but precisely there is the question, as it is something they have said would begin to materialize from the third Shazam film. Knowing that the second installment and that of the villain would overlap in filming, he began to think about the possibility of some cameo or appearance, but according to Sandberg's words it does not seem that it will happen at the moment.

In a more off-topic topic, the director has shared his golden dream in a hypothetical world in which there were crossovers between Marvel and DC characters. Sandberg acknowledges that he would love to see a cross between Shazam and Spider-Man.

I am a big fan of Spider-Man. It's the first thing that occurs to me, because I love Spider-Man. I don't know how they would work together ”

He also notes that even though the hero of Shazam! is portrayed by the already adult Zachary Levi, the character is "very" adolescent in the way that Billy Batson occupies the body of a god, putting his age on the same level as Peter Parker's, so he believes that a dynamic could emerge interesting.

