 The director of Joker remembers the approach of the film and explains that he has to be the real Joker

The extra contents of the launch in domestic format of "Joker" they leave us new themes to talk about the successful film directed by Todd Phillips. A 20-minute featurette with glimpses behind the cameras offering statements from its director remembering the focus of the movie. In broad strokes it is what has been said on more than one occasion and that Phillips himself has already explained, but this time the influence the idea that this is an interpretation of the character's director, but it doesn't necessarily have to be the real Joker.

The video in question is titled as “Joker: Vision & Fury” and in it Phillips details the initial process behind his film, written with co-screenwriter Scott Silver and that as we know was part of the proposal that Phillips made to Warner Bros. to make a stamp focused on the villains of the Warner Bros. called "DC Black."

I had never thought about making a comic movie. For me, it was rather the idea of ​​doing a study of a character, but about someone that people have no idea who, what, where it comes from or anything like that The director explains. So I did it that way. It was not in plan, ‘Oh, I want to make a Joker movie’. It really came from the idea: ‘How do you do a great character studio and make people want to see it?’.

It is known that both Phillips and actor Joaquin Phoenix had reservations about embarking on a comics movie, but the film, separated from the continuity of the mainstream of DC cinema, enjoyed quite a bit of room for maneuver by Warner Bros.

I proposed it as an idea first and they told me, ‘Well, go ahead and explore’. I met some people in DC and then we went to write it. Scott Silver and I wrote for a year and returned with the script, but there were no rules or mandates from them. We really got away from many of the comic book stuff, we invented a new character, we gave it this name and we chose it from nothing, so to speak. And perhaps to the disgust of true comic book fans, we didn't see Arthur Fleck fall into an acid tank and turn white. That was not the movie we are making. We just wanted to do something that felt based on reality.

In that idea that they moved away from the comics when focusing the film, the director points in the line that This is not really the Joker that we all know about comics. It depends on how we want to see the movie.

There are many ways to watch the movie. It may not be Joker. This is just a version of a Joker origin. It's just the version this guy is telling in this room in a mental institution. I don't know if he is the most reliable narrator in the world, do you understand me?

Completing the statements of that special, the director also participated in the Rumble With Michael Moore podcast, where he shared the fears he felt when the approach of the film reached the media. Recall that when the idea of ​​this news jumped, most fans disapproved of the idea, especially with the situation that the DC Universe was experiencing at the time in the cinema.

I thought we were done with Joker, just at the moment when Joker's story began to reach the media. I started to think: 'God, is this going to be one of those things where Warner – because it is owned by AT&T and WarnerMedia, is a much bigger thing than Joker will ever be – just say:' This is not worth the pain of head?' Time was dilated at that time.

