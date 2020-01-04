General News

 The director of Joker insists that he has not yet spoken with Joaquin Phoenix about a sequel

January 4, 2020
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
Joaquin Phoenix and Todd Phillips on the Joker filming set (2019)

We don't know how inevitable is a sequel to "Joker", as some come to affirm emphatically, but what is true in one way or another is that the film is generating a lot of movement. Therefore, the director's questions about what possible plans for the future may be beyond the film are constant. Yesterday we brought you his words where he acknowledged wanting to see how possible Batman could leave the universe he created, but the truth is that the director has no future plans with the film.

It is true that both he and the protagonist Joaquin Phoenix have been open to return to a possible sequel, but as long as it was a joint return and with a very good story. However, that does not seem to happen in the imminent future.

Talking to Variety from the Palm Springs International Film Festival, director Phillips not only confirmed no sequel plans, but he showed that at the moment it is not one of his priorities:

This time I spent with Joaquin here (at the festival), driving last night, was the first time we really spent time together and we weren't talking about it. We both have the same type of mandate that I mentioned last time. So we'll see.

That "mandate" that Phillips refers to is what we were referring to earlier, that any idea for a sequel to the Joker would have to meet his artistic standards and those of Phoenix.

Via information | Variety



