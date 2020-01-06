The director of God of War wants to explore how Kratos met Faye

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

The last God of War (2018) It was quite a bombshell. One of the games of the generation and which we will remember for a long time. However, its history left us wanting more and with an open plot that made it clear that there would be sequels. But … what if we could also have a prequel? The fact is that its director, Cory Barlog, has confirmed that he would like to explore the moment when Kratos and his new wife, Faye, met.

And the truth is that it would make all the sense in the world, considering that the main arc of the reboot speaks at all times of it. It is, without a doubt, the reason why everything happens. The reason for the wonderful trip that Kratos and his son, Atreus make. And, on the other hand, at no time did we get to see the deceased woman of our protagonist.

Now, in an interview for PlayStation Access, the director has spoken openly about that. This is what he said about it: "The story of the encounter of Faye and Kratos has less weight (when) you don't know where it comes from … Knowing the story needs to feel like something you already know (in the game), but there's a greater weight behind who she is She has a mythology that has developed, so that first meeting and the period of time they spend together is important and much is not about fighting or acting. ".

Somehow, what Barlog tries to say is that the way in which Kratos has changed has not been explained, at least explicitly. And we can only understand it, seeing that time they spent together. Something you want to explore in the future: "I don't know how we're going to tell this or when we're going to tell it, but I really want to tell the story of Faye and Kratos.".

Finally, Barlog has also talked about that time and the influence of each of the characters on the other: "Both are warriors who have reached a point in their lives where they no longer want to fight because they both see through the reasons why they have been fighting. Meet at that moment and at the exact moment when both are willing to leaving their weapons fundamentally changes them both. ".

Of course, it would be interesting to know what really happened since it would also give us a broader perspective of the period between God of War 3 and reboot. What do you think? Would you like a prequel someday? Or would you prefer it to be counted as a flashback?

Sources: Gamingbolt / PlayStation Access