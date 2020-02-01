The director of Fast & Furious 9 explains why Han has returned to the saga

Share it:

The fans of the saga Fast & Furious, known in Spain as A full gas, are shocked today after the premiere of the trailer for the ninth installment of the franchise. The return of Han, the character of Sung kangIt has been a big surprise for fans who today keep asking questions about how this is possible.

Justin Lin, director of Fast & Furious 9, has offered a series of explanations during an interview for Cinemablend. Lin claims to have listened to the fans, who did not stop claiming Han's return to the franchise. "With these sequels, people often take things for granted and think about what will happen," said the director. "I always consider that we have to win [to the fans] in the next installment. This is how we can go through that trip with Han. […] I felt that if I returned to the franchise I wanted to explore why [Han disappeared]. I think it was up to us to bring it back, "Lin finished.

The filmmaker ensures that Han's "resurrection" is completely justified in the film. "I feel that things happen for a reason. I will not go into details or anything, but I think bringing it back is not something we have taken lightly," Lin explained. In addition, the own Sung kang He has opined about his return to Fast & Furious, calling it "family reunion."

The actor told Yahoo! It felt "as if I were going back to a family reunion." "It's a relationship that was missing in my life since the last installment of the saga," Kang said. "When Shaw came in and it was learned that he was Han's killer and that he joined the family, it was … I wondered if he was respecting my character."

Fast & Furious 9 will hit theaters next day May 22nd. If you want to know all the details, check out their trailer.