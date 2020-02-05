         The director of 'Fast & Furious 9' explains Han's return and the turn of John Cena's character

Share it:

A few days ago the trailer for 'Fast & Furious 9' was launched, an adrenaline rush that reminded us why it is the great action movie franchise of recent years. It is clear that much remains to be discovered, but in the preview there was a couple of revelations that have been very commented.

The first is the Han's return, since the end of 'Fast & Furious 6' implied that the character played by Sung kang from the third to the sixth installment of the saga. Those were also the films directed by Justin lin, who has returned to the camera and in an interview with EW explains in this way the return of Han:

I think that in this world things happen for a reason. I will not go into details, but bringing it back is not something that I take lightly – and it meant a lot – but I think I appreciate that this universe has really grown and allows us to evolve and redefine ourselves a bit as we move forward.

With these sequels people sometimes take things for granted and I think it will happen. I have always believed that you have to earn the next. And being able to make this trip with Han … when I left him, I felt that it was appropriate and that the time had come for the character, but there are a number of things that have happened that don't make much sense to me and I thought that if I was going To return, I wanted to explore why. I think it is up to us to bring it back and explore the issues we are used to.

On the other hand, the participation of John Cena had already been announced, but it has not been until now when we have known that he gives life to Dom's little brother (Vin Diesel) and everything indicates that he will be the great villain of the function with the character played by Charlize Theron. This is how Lin clarifies how that decision was made:

Many of the family issues reflect a bit my history as an immigrant. I feel like my 10 year old self growing up. He has Uncle Vin, Uncle Sun and it's not a matter of blood. I think our family is a relationship we have earned, but at the same time it is something we have not explored through the blood bond. And Michael Rooker, who comes out in the movie, explained it very well when we saw and started talking about the movie. He commented that some of the bloodiest fights he has been in his life were at funerals and weddings.

That is something that moved me when the idea came to me, that we could start this new chapter by exploring the family through traditional blood ties. But then I got a little scared because I was in the plan … "Well, who is going to be a Toretto?" I felt relieved when I sat down with John, because in the first minute of conversation I could feel strength and discipline, but also the fact that I could be vulnerable. It was a pleasure working with him and I think he will contribute a lot as a Dom antagonist.

Be careful with the detail of antagonist instead of Dom's rival, because 'Fast & Furious 9' could you have a surprise for us?. In fact, Cena himself told ET Online that "we will let the rest of the family around the world decide who is bad and who is good". Considering what the saga has done with the character of Jason Statham, I already expect anything and surely you do too.