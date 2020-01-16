Entertainment

The director of Castelvania is interested in taking over the reins of Berserk, but …

January 15, 2020
Add Comment
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
Share it:

After the last sting of the franchise with a disastrous animated adaptation of Berserk, thanks to an embarrassing to say the least computer graphics and gross errors, we go back to talking about the future of the television transposition taken from Kentaro Miura's paper masterpiece.

Study Gemba has broken fans' hopes of being able to admire an adaptation worthy of one of the most loved manga in the entire industry. But although the work ended very early on the back burner, Adi Shankar proposed for an upcoming Berserk anime. The Castelvania producerin fact, he was particularly amazed by the original comic and would be honored to be able to work on a television counterpart.

It also seems to be of the same opinion Samuel Deats, the director of the homonymous series just mentioned. In particular, the director revealed an interesting detail in response to a user comment about his interest in the franchise.

READ:  The 100 Only One Season Left

"I like Berserk very much and would do it with pleasure if it were foreseen. Unfortunately, it doesn't depend on me."

In this regard, Netflix seems interested in Berserk, and the giant could find in the director a sure hand to which to entrust the future of a thriving and loved franchise all over the world. But above all, it could be an opportunity for fans to finally enjoy a transposition worthy of one of the most impressive and emblematic works of Japanese publishing.

And you, on the other hand, hope that the US giant will announce a new anime series soon? The space dedicated to comments is at your disposal.

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Maria Rivera

Maria is the youngest team member of Asap Land. She joined as an intern as she was having a diploma in journalism. But, now as she gained experience, she is working as full-time editor and contributor on Asap Land. She loves to write news bulletins from the business world as she is quite fascinated with business.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to [email protected]. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.