The director of Castelvania is interested in taking over the reins of Berserk, but …

After the last sting of the franchise with a disastrous animated adaptation of Berserk, thanks to an embarrassing to say the least computer graphics and gross errors, we go back to talking about the future of the television transposition taken from Kentaro Miura's paper masterpiece.

Study Gemba has broken fans' hopes of being able to admire an adaptation worthy of one of the most loved manga in the entire industry. But although the work ended very early on the back burner, Adi Shankar proposed for an upcoming Berserk anime. The Castelvania producerin fact, he was particularly amazed by the original comic and would be honored to be able to work on a television counterpart.

It also seems to be of the same opinion Samuel Deats, the director of the homonymous series just mentioned. In particular, the director revealed an interesting detail in response to a user comment about his interest in the franchise.

"I like Berserk very much and would do it with pleasure if it were foreseen. Unfortunately, it doesn't depend on me."

In this regard, Netflix seems interested in Berserk, and the giant could find in the director a sure hand to which to entrust the future of a thriving and loved franchise all over the world. But above all, it could be an opportunity for fans to finally enjoy a transposition worthy of one of the most impressive and emblematic works of Japanese publishing.

And you, on the other hand, hope that the US giant will announce a new anime series soon? The space dedicated to comments is at your disposal.