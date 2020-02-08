The director of Birds of Prey wants to explore a romance between Poison Ivy and Harley Quinn

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

ACathy Yan, director of Birds of Prey (and the fabulous emancipation of Harley Quinn), would like to explore a romance between Poison Ivy Y Harley quinn. Although Poison Ivy does not appear in Birds of Prey, the director leaves the door open for possible sequels.

This relationship was already raised in some comics, animated series and video games of the DC universe. In addition, the own Margot Robbie, actress who plays Harley Quinn and who is also a producer of the film, has also admitted that she would like to see that romance on screen.

Yan has confirmed his intentions in a recent interview with The Wrap media. The director talked about her creative process regarding portraying Quinn's emancipation on the big screen. As for the appearance of Poison Ivy in future films, he replied that he would like to see her and "I would certainly love to see the relationship between Poison Ivy and Harley Quinn."

If a sequel to Birds of Prey is confirmed, it is quite possible that this supposed romance happens on the big screen. When in doubt of a possible continuation, Cathy Yann replies that "she doesn't know." I think people aren't ready to let Harley Quinn go and you know, Margot, I don't think she's ready to let Harley Quinn either, so … hopefully".

Will we see more fantastic adventures of Harley Quinn and his warrior squad? For now, we will have to wait for the producer to confirm some information. Until that happens, we can enjoy filming videos that have come to light recently.

If you want to know all the details about Birds of Prey (and the fantastic emancipation of Harley Quinn), you have at your disposal our critique of the film. The tape was released last February 7 in cinemas.