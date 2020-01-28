 The director of Birds of Prey wanted to explore Gotham from Harley's perspective

Share it:

The director of coming soon in cinemas "Birds of Prey (and the fantastic emancipation of Harley Quinn)", Cathy Yan, has granted an extensive interview to Variety to talk about his landing on the project, and explain how he focused on the next DC to reach theaters.

Yan says he first heard about the movie when he was having coffee with Christina Hodson, the screenwriter, one or two months after the festival of Sundance. Both connected because they had a similar background and experience. He also recognizes that he never imagined being offered to direct a film like this, so it was something that caught him by surprise.

Going into the matter and talking about what he visually intended to achieve, Yan says that he presents in the film a slightly biased new vision of the city of Gotham, not based on what a hero of the Batman scale offers, but on the street level perspective that Harley brings.

I knew I wanted to create a different type of Gotham seen through Harley's eyes, something we hadn't seen before. You know, Batman's Gotham is like those daring art deco towers, like downtown Manhattan. I was thinking that it should feel different. It is the world of Harley Quinn. It's a bit more creepy, it's a bit more neighborhood just outside. In addition, I also wanted to make sure she felt intensified and colorful. It's hard, but at the same time, people have fun, they haven't given up yet. It is not a sad world where nothing works.

Yan, who for the first time becomes what we might call a study director, based his vision of the film in part on his own experience working as an independent film director.

I related it to my personal growth. It's about Harley, as well as the other Birds, adapt, recognizing that they are stronger together than apart. I was attracted to that feeling. I felt like I was going through a lot of similar self-awareness, realizing that, yes, I can be a director, I can do this. I finally settled on that trust.

We can also highlight Yan's words about the support he received from other directors of the superhero world, without going too far, from his DC partner director Patty Jenkins, responsible for the two Wonder Woman movies starring Gal Gadot.

I had a lot of institutional support from the beginning. But at the same time, I remember being very worried at every moment, as if I had never done this before. In fact I called Patty Jenkins during the preparation and said: 'What am I doing?'. He told me, ‘You have to remember that nobody knows this movie as much as you do. That's what makes you the director ’. And that was very, very useful.

Finally, they asked the director about the fact that the four superhero movies this year ("Birds of prey", “Black Widow”, "Wonder Woman 1984" Y "Eternals") are directed by directors and is very happy for the greater presence that women have in the industry.

It is quite amazing. Hopefully he will do what we all expect him to do, which is to prove that the directors can make scale films.

