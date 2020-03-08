General News

 The director of Birds of Prey talks about avoiding the masculine look of women

March 8, 2020
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
Image Cathy Yan and Margot Robbie behind the cameras of Birds of Prey (2020)

We follow controversial statements with new statements given by the principal Cathy Yan in which he continues to develop what was the message he wanted to convey with the film "Birds of Prey (and the fantastic emancipation of Harley Quinn)". After meeting the other day some of the influences of the film, through that video with his initial film proposal for Warner Bros., now the filmmaker delves into that rejection that the film makes to the "look of man."

Hollywood is still in a phase of change towards greater diversity and representation, both in front and behind the camera. However, there is still a long way to go, and there are precisely many women who complain about what has been called "male gaze", referring to how a director often represents women as sexual objects in movies .

Cathy Yan sought to send a very different message, addressing issues such as misogyny in the film or never "over-expounding" female characters. In this line they have talked specifically about a scene from the film in which (SPOILER: select the text to see it) Roman Sionis (Ewan McGregor) forces a woman from his club to get on a table and do a striptease (FIN SPOILER).

We were very aware of not blurring the meaning of the scene by offering nothing remotely vulnerable or exciting. There are choices like that that felt very deliberate; we made sure to protect our actresses, even in a scene that was about humiliation. It was less in plan ‘I will undo and reject the masculine gaze of each director who has come before me’ and more an unconscious and innate reaction about what feels good. That's where you tell the story.

Although the director says that she did not want to send a message that was to disassemble and go against everything that has been done in the industry for decades, rather seeking to send a logical message, the film's proposal has not really convinced to much.

