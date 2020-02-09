General News

 The director of Birds of Prey also wants a sequel and see Harley Quinn and Poison Ivy

Image of Harley Quinn and Poison Ivy / Poison Ivy in DC comics

In a new promotional interview of "Birds of prey" the director Cathy Yan has addressed the issue of a possible movie sequel. The other day we brought some statements from actress Margot Robbie in which she did not know what was going to happen with the sequel, or if the project could even be used “Gotham City Sirens” as a sequel, as it came to comment long ago. Now it is Yan's turn but he cannot contribute much more about what we will see in the future.

The director neither confirms nor denies but secondes Robbie's wishes (and pressures) to see the dynamics of Harley Quinn and Poison Ivy on the big screen, which, as we know, in the comics have a romantic bond.

I would love to see Poison Ivy and I would definitely love to see the relationship between Harley Quinn and Poison Ivy.

Now, when asked about the real possibilities of a sequel, the director acknowledges not knowing anything about it, but is hopeful that people want to continue seeing Harley Quinn.

I don't know, I think people aren't ready to set aside Harley Quinn yet and, you know, Margot doesn't think I'm ready to put aside Harley Quinn either, so… let's wait.

The box office figure of the film does not accompany anything to the possibility of sequel. Your first weekend in the United States is going to be below movies like "Shazam!" or “Green Lantern”, and although the reduced budget of the film is what will save the numbers, this low reception of the film in theaters will probably make Warner Bros. question a sequel. It is really early to know nothing and the evolution that the box office follows in its second and third week will mark the future of the franchise.

