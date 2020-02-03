The director of Astro Bot rises to head of Sony Japan Studio

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Minutes ago Sony Japan He has announced the rise of director and producer Nicolas Doucet who worked on the development of Astro Bot for PlayStation VR and has now become the head of SIE Japan Studio.

At the moment we do not know what happened to Allen Becker, who until now was president of the study. In the statement published by Sony itself, there is no mention of the possible new position it may occupy in the company.

Sony Japan announces that SIE Japan Studio will be headed by Nicolas Doucet, who has previously worked as director / producer on Astro Bot and other titles No word on what's happening with Allen Becker who had that position before https://t.co/cOboMcCmRm pic.twitter.com/fs6OjCk0wx – Nibel (@Nibellion) February 3, 2020

As producer and director of Astro Bot (and other works of Japan Studio), Doucet has earned the respect of his teammates. Not surprisingly, this latest work is still considered today as the best game you can play in PlayStation VR by many of the users of the device and critics.

From this mythical study, large exclusive licenses for PlayStation systems have gone from classics such as Ape Escape and Legend of Dragoon, to Siren and Gravity Rush, to helping produce masterpieces such as Demon's Souls and Bloodborne with From Software.

In a matter of months PS5 will be on the market and Japan Studio will be one of its main allies, so they should already be moving the machine to work on possible new licenses or sequels of those already known that take advantage of the capabilities of the machine new generation, which will come with dramatically reduced load times, a new command with improved capabilities, the relevant visual improvement brought about by the new components and the surprises that Sony has under its sleeve.