The director of Astro Bot Rescue Mission is the new head of Sony Japan Studio

Sony Interactive Entertainment has announced that Nicolas Doucet (Director of Astro Bot Rescue Mission) is the new head of Japan Studio, the Japanese division of the company known for having worked on many projects for the main Sony platforms.

It is unclear what the new role of Allen Becker, current director of the studios, Nicolas Doucet is now the new sole manager of the team, in this choice could also have weighed the excellent work done with Astro Bot Rescue Mission, to date one of the most acclaimed and sold games for PlayStation VR.

Sony Japan Studio has worked in this generation on projects such as Knack and its sequel, Gravity Rush 2 and has collaborated in the development of Bloodborne, Everybody's Gold and The Last Guardian, also providing support for other internal Sony Interactive Entertainment projects.

Nicolas Doucet produced Astro Bot Rescue Mission and in the past worked on projects related to LEGO Bionicle come on games for EyeToy (including EyeToy Play 3), the Japanese studio is therefore preparing for the arrival of PlayStation 5 with a change of hierarchies that could bring fresh air as regards productivity and the development of new games.