The director of Alita: Combat Angel would participate in the second season of The Mandalorian

The successful series of Disney + from Star wars, The Mandalorian, has finally finished filming its second season, and last month rumors began to circulate about the director training that has participated in it. Among these names the name of Robert Rodriguez, director of Alita: Combat Angel and Sin City, and now, new sources confirm the participation of the filmmaker.

Entertainment portal HN Entertainment affirms Rodriguez's participation and denies that James Mangold I have worked on the second season of The Mandalorian. In addition, Mangold himself denied it in his personal Twitter account.

"HN Entertainment can now confirm from its own sources that Robert Rodríguez actually worked on The Mandalorian and that part of the rumor is correct"The website says." Rodriguez is no stranger to large-scale special effects, as he recently directed the ambitious sci-fi manga adaptation Alita: Combat Angel for screenwriter and producer James Cameron. "

After reading these statements, the chances of Rodriguez being part of the cast of directors of the second season of The Mandalorian grow. This new stage of the series has already finished filming and is scheduled for release next October, if everything goes as planned.

On the other hand, fans of Clone wars They are in luck, as it was recently confirmed that actress Rosario Dawson will be Ahsoka Tano in season 2 of The Mandalorian. Ahsoka is one of the most beloved characters in the Star Wars universe and probably his debut in The Mandalorian be very welcome. In addition, the series has announced its premiere on the Spanish television channel Cuatro, so it will no longer be necessary to be subscribed to Disney + to enjoy the work of Jon Favreau.