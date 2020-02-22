 The director J.D. Dillard and screenwriter Matt Owens would be working on a new Star Wars project

Share it:

Currently the future of Star Wars in the cinema is uncertain. The recent premiere of "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker", which ends the franchise's main story, has left Lucasfilm in a position where they have to rethink their strategy on the big screen while taking advantage of the possibilities offered by the new Disney + television format.

Now, The Hollywood Reporter could have shed some more light on this by announcing that the director J.D. Dillard (“Sleight”) and screenwriter Matt Owens (who has worked in “Marvel’s Luke Cage” or “Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.”) They would be working on a new project for the franchise. However, apparently it would still not be clear if it would be for the big screen or, on the contrary, it would be something that would reach the new streaming service of the mouse house. Bob Iger once said that he did not see probable premieres of Star Wars movies at Disney + because of their high costs.

As expected, by not knowing the nature of the project is not known for now what will go or what characters will appear. What they do say is that it would be something independent of the film produced by Kevin Feige or the trilogy that Rian Johnson is working on.

