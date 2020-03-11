Entertainment

The Digimon 20th anniversary commemorated with a sketch by Kenji Watanabe

March 10, 2020
Maria Rivera
After the incredible media explosion experienced by Pokémon, many other franchises have come on the scene to try to steal a slice of the audience of our favorite multicolor monsters, with the epic of Digimon who – even without ever reaching the results of the Pokémon – has been able to impose itself strongly on the scene.

During its long years on the scene, the Digimon brand has in fact been able to pull the right strings of the public, ending up becoming a popular name widely appreciated all over the world. This year in particular, however, has been very important since the franchise celebrated its 20th anniversary with a whole series of themed initiatives observed with great curiosity by the public. The occasion was in fact used to reveal a series of interesting projects including new video games, an unpublished feature film, an updated version of the collectible card game and a new animated series entitled Digimon Adventure.

Well, Kenji Watanabe also decided to participate in the celebrations, chief designer of many Digimon who came to life on our screens, who shared a splendid sketch – viewable at the bottom of the news – which was published in the booklet of the 20th anniversary of the Memorial Story Project, an image in which the eight are depicted Digimon most famous of all time fully dressed.

Before saying goodbye, we remind you that on the pages of Everyeye you can also find the trailer dedicated to Digimon Adventure, the new and awaited animated series dedicated to the franchise.

