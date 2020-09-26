the differences compared to comics

The second season of The Umbrella Academy has remained in the top 10 of the most viewed shows on Netflix for several weeks, and the series enjoys global success. Despite this, the streaming platform has not yet expressed itself, and Emmy Raver-Lapman herself is not sure that The Umbrella Academy 3 will be made.

Over the course of its two seasons, the series has been able to create its own universe, which has not always been the same as that of the comic of the same name created by Gerard Way, which inspired the show. Let’s see together the main differences with the comic universe of The Umbrella Academy.

Those responsible for the assassination of John Fitzgerald Kennedy, in the Netflix series, were the Majestic Twelve, although Number Five was in charge of this. In the comics, however, it was Allison, along with number Five, to assassinate JFK, after the Commission threatens to kill Cinque and Luther’s biological mother.

Still talking about Number Five and Luther, in the comics the two are twins, having been born to the same mother on October 1, 1989. Who knows if this thing doesn’t come out sooner or later in the TV series.

Another big difference is that concerning the Sparrow Academy: in fact, they are not presented as we have seen in the shocking finale of The Umbrella Academy 2, but they are grown up superheroes and adults.

A number of characters do not exist within the comics: the Swedes, Lila (played on the show by Ritu Arya), Sissy, Raymond, and even The Handler (Kate Walsh).

Finally, an important difference concerns the character of Ben: in the series, Ben Hargreeves (Justin H. Min) is one of the absolute protagonists, while in the comic he rarely appears and little is known about his history.

Waiting to discover the new adventures of the Hargreeves brothers and to find out if the next episodes (if any) will come closer to the comic version, we remind you that here you can find our review of the second season of The Umbrella Academy.