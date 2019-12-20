The dictionary of video games: all the terms to know absolutely

Share it:

You are tired of reading messages and listening to conversations in which they are continually mentioned technical terms on games and games of which you completely ignore the meaning?

Then you are in the right place, because we have prepared for you a very long list of terms with relative meaning, so that you are no longer caught unprepared. Have we forgotten any terms? Report it to us in the space below dedicated to comments, we will add them as soon as possible to ours video game dictionary.

AOE

The AoE (in English "Area Of Effect") indicates the area within which a spell, an attack or a weapon will take effect. Think, for example, of the healing spells of role-playing games, which treat all allies within its range.

AFK

Has it ever happened to you to play an online title and catch an opponent or a completely stopped teammate? Here, that's an AFK player, or "Away From Keyboard" (in Italian "far from the keyboard"). The acronym is often also used in game chats by users to announce a short break.

ADS

The acronym ADS stands for "Aiming Down Sights"and indicates the action by which, in first-person shooters, the" crosshair "mode is enabled (usually it is activated by continuously pressing the right mouse button or the left trigger on the controller).

Aggro

When in a video game the Aggro of an enemy is activated, means that we have caught his attention and that this has started to attack us and / or follow us. Usually the enemies have a precise area of ​​Aggro, out of which they will stop running after us and return to their initial position.

backtracking

In a videogame, backtracking is the act of retracing one's steps to re-explore areas already visited in the past and, thanks to the use of new tools, to access previously inaccessible portions of the map.

Buff (Debuff)

The term Buff means a temporary or permanent strengthening of some parameters such as attack or defense. Diametrically opposite is the effect of Debuff, which in this case consists of a weakening.

DPS

DPS stands for "Damage Per Second" and is a term that indicates the amount of damage per second that can be inflicted on opponents. In role-playing games the DPS is also that player whose primary task is to focus on damaging the enemy while avoiding capturing attention on him.

Drop Rate

The Drop Rate it is nothing more than the probability that a player gets a specific reward upon completing an activity or opening a chest / loot box.

Endgame

Usually we talk about Endgame when in a game the main story is completed or its main contents are completed and we continue to play in order to further enhance our character and obtain rare equipment in the so-called "Endgame Activities".

Engine

The Engine, or the game engine, is in simple terms the beating heart of any video game. It is in fact the technology that allows a title to "move" and, in some cases, to implement features that would otherwise be impossible. Let's take the example of Battlefield's environmental destructiveness, thanks to its Frostbite Engine.

FPS

The acronym FPS can have two completely different meanings in the gaming world. The first indicates a particular genre of games, or first-person shooters (First Person Shooter). The second possible meaning concerns the technical side and indicates the framerate, a term that refers to the quantity of frames per second (Frames Per Second). The greater the FPS in a game, the more images follow one another on the screen, determining the fluidity and speed of response to commands. Usually there are titles at 30 or 60 frames per second, but with the right equipment (monitors in the first place) it is possible to reach much higher numbers on the PC.

freemium

A video game is classified as a Freemium when it is free to download by any user but allows access to only a small portion of the game unless you buy the full version or packages that can unlock specific activities. This is the case, for example, of Super Mario Run.

Grind

The term Grind refers to the process by which a player repeats a game activity over and over again in order to accumulate experience, collect resources or hope to obtain an object whose Drop Rate is particularly low.

Healer

That of the Healer, which in Italian can be translated as "Curator", is a particular role that a player can assume in specific videogames and that consists in giving support to his own team through the execution of abilities or spells able to cure the allies.

Hit Marker

The Hit Marker is a very common visual effect in first person shooters, but also present in titles belonging to different genres. This is a signal that usually appears in the center or near the viewfinder and is intended to signal to the player when the bullet (or throwing object) hits the opponent.

Input lag

With the term Input Lag it refers to the distance of time that elapses between the pressure of a key and its concretization on screen. This time frame is measured in milliseconds (ms) and varies based on numerous factors such as the control system (wired or wireless), the monitor used and the quality of the internet connection.

Loot

The loot is nothing more than the set of crafting materials, weapons, armor and other items that are recovered when an enemy is eliminated, inside a chest or around the game world. From this term derive the Loot Boxes, or containers of random loot that in some cases can be purchased with the game currency and in others must necessarily be purchased for real money.

Matchmaking

Matchmaking refers to that particular process, present only in competitive or cooperative multiplayer titles, through which other players are selected to enter the game. A particular type of matchmaking is it Skill Based Matchmaking (SBMM), that is, a system that combines players with a more or less similar level of skill.

MMR

The Matchmaking Rating is a hidden numerical value that indicates the skill level of a player in a multiplayer title and serves the system to match it correctly to users who have a similar style of play.

MMO

An MMO (Massively Multiplayer Online) is a specific videogame genre that simultaneously involves more or less high numbers of players and makes the online component its beating heart. One of the most famous exponents of the genre (in this case an MMORPG) is World of Warcraft.

Nerf

When we talk about Nerf we refer to a weakening, usually introduced through an update, of a specific element of the game since it is considered excessively effective and causes unbalance in the gameplay.

PvE

With the term PvE (Player Versus Environment) reference is made to all those games or those modes in which one or more players must clash exclusively with opponents controlled by artificial intelligence and do not include any type of competition with other users.

PvP

Diametrically opposed to PvE is PvP, or Player Versus Player, the set of competitive modes in which players challenge each other.

RTS

RTS (Real Time Strategy, in Italian Strategici in Tempo Reale) belong to a particular videogame genre that usually involves the control of units in real time by the player, who will have to accumulate resources, generate troops and expand the areas under his control in order to dominate the enemies controlled by another user or from artificial intelligence. Among the main exponents of the genus we find series like Starcraft and Age of Empires.

RNG

With the term RNG (Random Number Generator) means that particular invisible mechanism through which a game generates a number and, to this number, is associated the more or less rare object to assign to the player upon completion of a particular activity.

Respawn

In video games we talk about Respawn when we refer to the practical act of returning to the game after having suffered a defeat. The Respawn is present in most online multiplayer titles and usually a wait of a few seconds to a few minutes is required before being able to make your return.

Rocket Jump

The Rocket Jump is a particular technique seen for the first time in Doom and only spread later thanks to Quake Arena. This maneuver consists of using a rocket launcher at its feet, suffering damage and, at the same time, exploiting the thrust of the explosion to reach a greater elevation in the jump.

RPG (GDR)

Role-Playing Games are part of a particular videogame genre in which the player usually has the opportunity to create his own character from scratch through an editor and to enhance it during the adventure with more and more equipment and skill effective.

Rubber Banding

With the term Rubber Banding there is a tendency to highlight the particular phenomenon that occurs in online video games in the presence of connection problems and due to which the player is teleported from one point to another without having full control of his actions. In the driving titles we talk instead of Rubber Banding when playing against opponents controlled by artificial intelligence and these, spaced a lot, artificially increase their speed to return to the heels of the player.

Smurf

Let's talk about Smurf when a player, usually very skilled and with a high degree in competitive modes, creates a new account to start from scratch and easily defeat players with poor MMR. In many cases, players who practice this activity risk banning.

Speedrun

The Speedrun is a unique way to play a video game, since the aim is to complete it as quickly as possible. Who is dedicated to this type of activity he used to train for hours and hours and often perfectly knows bugs and glitches that characterize the title and allow you to skip entire portions to reach the credits even faster.

Splash Damage

Much like the AoE, the Splash Damage is nothing but a particular type of damage that covers a specific circumscribed area. However, unlike the AoE, in this case the damage inflicted is not uniform and, as in the case of rocket launchers, it is more concentrated in the middle than in the surrounding area, where one suffers a smaller amount of damage.

Stun Lock

The term Stun Lock refers to situations in which the player has no way of reacting. Let's think, for example, of the fighting games, when the player falls victim to a long combo performed by the opponent and can only wait for the end of the series of shots.

Tank

Just like the DPS and the Healer, the Tank is another particular role that the player can take in some games. The main objective of those who assume the role of Tank is usually to attract the attention of the enemy and absorb the blows thanks to the generous amount of health and armor. Think for example of Reinhardt in Overwatch.

teamkill

Teamkill is the unpleasant event that occurs when a player voluntarily eliminates a partner from a mistake. In some cases such situations may occur due to presence of friendly fire, in others for simple gameplay actions that trigger chain reactions such as blowing up a gasoline canister located just a few steps away from an ally.

TTK

The TTK acronym stands for "Time To Kill", which is the time and amount of bullets needed to eliminate the opponent.

Wipe

The term Wipe is often used in online cooperative titles and consists of voluntary death of an entire team, which then decides to restart from the last checkpoint due to an error. An example would be the Destiny Incursions, when the whole team makes a mistake and is perfectly aware that even continuing the game perfectly, it will not be able to complete the task successfully.

XP

With XP we refer to experience points, which must be accumulated by completing missions and eliminating opponents in order to level up and, based on the reference genre, in order to obtain new rewards or upgrades for one's character.