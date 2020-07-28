the devil is worse than ever in the new Netflix video

Share it:

After showing himself in the new images of Lucifer 5, the character played by Tom Ellis stars in a clip published by Netflix, in which it discusses with Chloe.

"I ruled Hell and the bad guys were sent to me to get what they deserved. And it's my job to do the same here on Earth because when I don't … bad things happen when i don't" he says with some fervor to the investigator who accompanied him in many cases, to then reveal that it was he who broke his back to Julian.

Already from this first interaction we can guess that there will be several contrasts between Lucifer and the other characters and no one could prove to be truly capable of containing the evil that characterizes it. Obviously it is always possible that what we see in the video is not the real protagonist, given that the presence of a brother is revealed in the trailer of Lucifer 5 bad twin named Michael, who at least in the first few episodes should pretend to be him.

Really difficult to predict what will really happen, given the abnormal decision taken by the writers to flag Lucifer's twist directly in the first trailer of the fifth season. We just have to wait on August 21 on Netflix.