the Devil is back in the new pictures of the Netflix show, but will it be him?

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Of the new images of the fifth season of Lucifer popping up on the web, and who are we to say no to the King of Hell himself? Let's see them together.

The trailer of the fifth season of Lucifer left us all stunned when it was revealed that to return among the poor mortals was not the King of Hell, but his twin brother, Michael, always played by our Tom Ellis of confidence, which according to the showrunners will be absolutely brilliant in the new episodes (not that we had doubts about it).

It is therefore legitimate the doubt that can come by looking at the new images of the fifth season released by Netflix, which you can also find in our gallery, and in which we see Ellis alongside several co-stars, from Lesley-Ann Brandt (Maze) to Kevin Alejandro (Dan), from Aimee Garcia (Ella) to D.B. Woodside (Amenadiel) and, of course, Lauren German (Chloe).

The question, in fact, arises spontaneously: will be Michael or Lucifer to appear in these stills?

Unfortunately, to find out, we will have to wait for the debut of the first part of the fifth season on Netflix, which will take place on August 27, 2020, as announced by the trailer.

Meanwhile, if you want, here you will find our insights, including a useful recap on the Netflix show and some information on the beautiful and talented Lauren German the interpreter of Detective Chloe Decker.