The Devil is a Part-Timer will end with Volume 21, set for summer 2020

The latest digital release of Dengeki Bunko Magazine, Kadokawa's Japanese light novel magazine, revealed that the series of novels The Devil is a Part-Timer! it will definitely end next summer with the release of Volume number 21. The serialization began in 2013 and the conclusion had been in the air for several months.

For those unfamiliar with the work, remember that protagonist of Hataraku Maou-sama! it is Satan, lord of demons about to conquer the archipelago of Ente Isla, a fantastic world in which the forces of good and evil collide. Before being defeated by a hero Satan decides to retire and regroup with the devoted general Alsiel, opening a passage and reappearing, despite himself, in Tokyo of the current year. Stripped of his powers and demonic form, the villain is forced to find a part-time job and get ready to return to his world but, one day, the heroine Emilia awaits him at the door of his apartment, she too dives into the gap to do not let his enemy escape.

Although it presents itself as a comedy series with light themes, the light novel evolves starting to deal with more serious themes and deepening the relationship between Satan and Emilia. In 2013 the work received an anime adaptation edited by the boys from White Fox.

And what do you think of it? Do you follow this series? Let us know by leaving a comment in the box below!