The development of The Wolf Among Us 2 has been restarted with a new engine

The Wolf Among Us 2 It is under development again, which does not mean that any progress made by Telltale Games will be used in the past, as the new creative team has started from scratch and even with a new engine.

Jamie Ottilie, CEO of LCG Entertainment (responsible for the resurrection of Telltale), told USGamer this when they talked about the beginning of the development of The Wolf Among Us 2.

"We have completely restarted the development of the game. We believe that it is best to give the new creative team a blank sheet from which to start"Ottilie told the American media.

Anything we have seen in past trailers or various materials will not be part, in principle, of the sequel that is being worked on right now and announced a few days ago.

The Wolf Among Us 2 has returned to the hand of several employees who worked in the first season of the game within Telltale, including project leader Pierre Shorette and directors Nick Herman and Dennis Lenart, who work for LCG Entertainment at AdHoc Studio, the company they founded after leaving Telltale.