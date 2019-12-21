The development of Resident Evil 3 Remake is almost over

Share it:

That it was announced so close to the launch date was already a good indication that the development was on track, but now we can confirm that Resident Evil 3 Remake It is about to finish its development officially. It has been confirmed by Capcom itself, implying that there will be no delays.

To be more specific, Capcom has confirmed the news through the game's producers, Masao Kawada and Peter J. Fabiano. Both have talked about the game in an interview for Famitsu magazine (translated by DualShockers). And in it, they have also revealed new details about the changes of this remake with respect to the original game.

In fact, as Kawada has commented, the remake will try to show both the beauty and strength of Jill Valentine as the main protagonist. But just as important for the team will be to terrorize us with Nemesis. In addition, they have confirmed that this game will be more focused on the action than the original of the first PlayStation.

On the other hand, in the interview they also talked about the changes made to the characters, always looking for something more realism. And precisely because of that realism they justify the change of Jill's outfit for this remake. In any case, they ensure that the personality of the characters (also by Carlos Oliveira) will not be affected.

In addition, it has also been confirmed that it will be possible to enjoy the original outfits we saw in the PSX game. In fact, those skins are part of the incentives for those who book the game. And indeed, Masao Kawada has promised that there will be no delays. Remember that the launch is scheduled for April 3, 2020. The game will be released on PS4, Xbox One and PC.

