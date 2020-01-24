The development of Half-Life Alyx is completed, no postponement is expected

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Fear that Half-Life Alyx could suffer the same fate as the many games postponed in the last few days? Sleep soundly: the development of the Virtual Reality game is over and the postponed danger has been averted.

According to reports from the team during a recent Reddit AMA (Ask Me Anything), "with the exception of some tricks to the very last scene, the game is complete. Many people in Valve and the playtesters have played the title in its entirety several times. ". Developers are now busy in the finishing and bug fixing phase, or exactly in the processing phase where they expected to be at this time of the year. Valve didn't rush the announcement time, and waited as long as necessary before revealing the existence of Half-Life Alyx to the world.

The team is sure to be able to respect the launch window, set for next March. In light of this, it is highly probable that we will not have to wait long before we become aware of the precise release date. The publication of one is also expected in the coming weeks gameplay video series which, in addition to highlighting the game mechanics, will also focus on the distinctive elements of Virtual Reality, including movement options.

We take this opportunity to inform you that all Half-Life episodes will be playable for free on Steam until the launch of Half-Life Alyx. If you have not already done so, we also recommend that you take a look at how gravitational gloves work.