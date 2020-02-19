The development of Biomutant continues despite the months of silence

Share it:

It's been months since Biomutant He gave sasaplands of life for the last time to present the two special editions of the game. This is why players interested in the peculiar game of Experiment 101 had doubts about the state of development and feared a possible cancellation. Luckily for all of them that is not the case.

The study wanted to share a statement to reassure the community. In the text they say they are working more than ever on the project and want the best possible finish for it.

We know that many of you are wondering if the game is still in development. We can assure you that we have never worked harder and have been more focused than we are now.

We are doing everything we can to make this the best game in which all of us have worked and to make it as entertaining as possible. We can only hope that you continue to support us patiently as we complete the last stages of development. As some of you will surely understand, the development of finishing a game is long, challenging and unpredictable. The increasing magnitude, size and duration of Biomutant adds quite a lot to that effort. We will unveil the release date as soon as the entire team is sure that it can meet that date with the game ready. Again, thanks for your understanding and for your support and enthusiasm for our game.

The last time we could tell you about this action game and its strange proposal was after being able to play it at Gamescom last year. Halfway between absurd humor, extreme violence and the action RPG is this project that thousands of players look forward to for what has been seen to date.