The development of Bayonetta 3 is on track, according to Hideki Kamiya

After officially presenting at the end of 2017, Bayonetta 3 has become one of the most anticipated titles for Nintendo's hybrid console. After having released the previous installment exclusively for Wii U, the new title of Platinum Games It is in full development and its main responsible has shed light on the process.

Hideki Kamiya has published in his personal twitter account a post in which he confirms to fans of the saga that the development of Bayonetta 3 is on the right track. Kamiya says goodbye to the year with these words to his fans and prepares to start a 2020 full of work so we can enjoy the next installment of Bayonetta on time.

開 発 は 超 順 調 で す… ← い ま 出 た #Peing #質問 箱 https://t.co/vzkqnzu7g5 – 神 谷 英 樹 Hideki Kamiya (@PG_kamiya) December 20, 2019

In the words of Kamiya himself, "development is going great", so this new year may surprise us with some news related to Bayonetta. In addition, the saga will celebrate its tenth anniversary in 2020, year that could become of vital importance for all fans.

Bayonetta 3 was one of the great absences in the past E3 2019, however, since Platinum Games justified their lack of assistance at the fair stating that the title will provide the highest quality to its players and that development was already going very well back then.

Despite this good news, and we already know that 2020 will be a very important year for the Bayonetta franchise, since the study have not yet provided a launch window. Remember that Platinum Games is not only immersed in the development of Bayonetta 3, but also works in Babylon’s Fall. In addition, the action shooter Vanquish, also from the same company, is scheduled for release on February 18 of next year.