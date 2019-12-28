The development of Bayonetta 3 is going well, says Hideki Kamiya

Share it:

More than two years have passed since the announcement of Bayonetta 3 exclusively for Nintendo Switch, which took place during the 2017 Game Awards ceremony. Yet, very little official information has been shared since then, while the game never showed up in action.

The doubts about the actual state of the works seem legitimate, but there seems to be nothing to worry about. Pressed by fans who continue to ask for information on the third adventure of the Witch of Umbra, the director Hideki Kamiya shared a few, but important words: "Development is proceeding very well. Here it is".

Unfortunately, the designer did not report anything else. We do not know when we will finally be able to see what Bayonetta 3 is made of, nor do we have information on the launch date. The hope, however, is to see it on the shelves by the end of next year, but it is still to be seen. In 2019, however, Nintendo Switch players have already had the opportunity to play a exclusive title for the platform developed by PlatinumGames, the excellent Astral Chain action, which unlike Bayonetta 3 was announced and launched within a few months.