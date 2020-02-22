The developers of The Messenger will unveil their new game on March 19th

Share it:

After debuting in 2018 with The Messenger, the developer Sabotage Studio has announced with a tweet on its official profile the presentation of the next game in progress which will be unveiled in just under a month.

Sabotage Studio made its debut in 2018 with The Messenger, a 2D horizontal scrolling action platform with a unique stylus, which has met with considerable success at the critical and public levels. The tweet published today by the studio announces the reveal of the next title being worked on for the March 19, coinciding with the spring equinox, showing what in all respects looks like a solar eclipse, all accompanied by a musical motif that could belong to the game. The reference to the vernal equinox could anticipate one of the themes contained in the title, even if at the moment there are no official confirmations. Sabotage Studio then concluded the announcement by inviting fans to log on to Discord to stay updated on upcoming upcoming events.

For those wishing to get an idea of ​​the previous work of Sabotage Studio, we remind you that the review of The Messenger is already available on the pages of Everyeye.