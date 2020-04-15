The details that separated Neymar from FC Barcelona last summer

Barça want to return to the charge for Neymar. Bartomeu loves him because football is a certainty, because the squad loves him and because he helps to put the face on the future lawsuits they have with the Brazilian.

The player can go out for 170 million euros this summer but Neymar stays cold With this option, since he considers that the past market of signing for his former team was also close and in the end it did not materialize.

Insufficient supply

Neymar is not overly optimistic about what happened last summer. Only 20 million euros separated Neymar from Barça then. The Catalan team came to offer 110 million plus Todibo, Rakitic and assignment of Dembélé. PSG asked for 130 instead of those 110 and that's when Neymar said that the 20 million he put.

Bartomeu did not see the situation clearly. Todibo accepted, Rakitic in principle no and Dembélé Neither, but they believe in Barça that they would have ended up giving the go-ahead. In any case, the figure was very high and Barça was afraid of not complying with the fair play financial. There they entered the scene Messi and Piqué, who proposed to postpone salary to bring Neymar. In addition, Neymar said he was postponing the amount he could earn in his lawsuit against the entity.

