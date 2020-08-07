The details of the case between the Chivas podiatrist and Ricardo Lavolpe who has the Argentine back in the sights of the authorities

Share it:

In April 2014, Ricardo La Volpe was dismissed from the rojiblanco club for "inappropriate" conduct (Photo: File)

The Argentine technical director Ricardo Antonio La Volpe will have to deal again a criminal process for alleged crimes of sexual harassment and indecent assault, charges for which he was denounced in 2014 and that marked his departure from the bench Chivas de Guadalajara.

And it is that this Wednesday, August 5, the First Collegiate Court in Criminal Matters of the Third Circuit, based in Zapopan, Jalisco, reopened the case of "Bigotón" and Belén Coronado, podiatrist of the rojiblanca squad, who accused him of harassing her.

According to Coronado, on Friday April 18, 2014 The strategist visited his office at 2:00 p.m., when the “harassment of modesty” allegedly occurred:

Mr. Ricardo La Volpe entered my office, but what was my surprise that he only entered with a tangled towel at waist height, so I was surprised because none of the people who enter my office do it with that clothing ( …) At the end of the session, all the patients are given a foot massage (…) at that moment the towel is lifted even more than where it was and it is left in such a way that his penis was not covered by the towel and he told me 'massage me up' (…) to which I replied that I did not do massages (…) he said 'What scares you!'

Belén Coronado in consultation with former Chivas striker Alan Pulido (Screenshot: Instagram / alan_pulido)

Said event he told it to members of the club a day later, among them were the footballers Jair Pereira, Jorge Enríquez, Antonio Gallardo, Jorge Roauch and Antonio Jiménez, who gave him their support.

On Wednesday April 30th That same year, surprisingly, Guadalajara called a conference to report the departure of the South American for "misconduct". That day a lawsuit was filed against him. But after two years of litigation the Seventh Criminal Judge decreed the freedom order in favor of La Volpe for lack of elements.

"I recognize Judge Seventh for not falling for Mr. Jorge Vergara (former owner of Las Chivas). Thank you to everyone who trusted me. An orchestrated nightmare is over. Now to think only about football ” , published La Volpe in 2016 on his Twitter account, and who at the time was directing The Eagles of America.

However, more than six years after that episode that marked the career of the Argentine strategist, the legal team of the Chivas worker went to trial of protection, which was favorable to him on November 11, 2019, since the amparo judge determined that he was not judged from a gender perspective and that the evidence presented presented evidence of the criminal act.

Both Angélica Fuentes and Jorge Vergara, former owners of the club, supported their worker (Photo: File)

"That the responsible Chamber did not comply with its constitutional and conventional obligation to administer justice with a gender perspective because, in its view, sufficient data existed to conclude that there was an asymmetric relationship of power between the complainant and the third party interested ”, read in the public information obtained from the website of the Council of the Federal Judicature.

That is, the former technical director of the Mexican team at the 2006 World Cup in Germany could be presented again to the judicial authorities; although because the crimes that are imputed to him are not considered serious, may pay a deposit to face the process in freedom in which a sentence is reached.

After these revelations, Angelica Fuentes, former owner of the club, dedicated emotional words to Belén Coronado on her Twitter account, celebrating the fact that her voice and that of many other women is finally heard after this case.

Belen, your voice is the voice of hundreds of thousands of women, justice comes, late but it comes. Embrace of solidarity and strength goes to you and to so many women who have experienced so much violence and abuse and have remained in impunity. To raise your voice louder!

La Volpe's response

(Screenshot: Twitter / RicardoLaVolpeG)

According to the technician, so far you have not received any notification; however, the way the case has been handled in the media it is very annoying, because it ensures that affects your family. This was confessed this Thursday through his Twitter account:

Yesterday a totally yellowish and false note came out saying that there could be an arrest warrant (sic) against me, sometimes some journalists do not realize all the damage they cause, I have a family behind and it is unfortunate that they speak for speaking without foundation or knowledge

In addition, this Wednesday in an interview for the radio station W Sports, Richard defended himself against the accusations that again sound against him again.

I feel bad for the family. Yellow notes. But bad, because they talk about harassment, and whoever puts that must be careful. It's one thing to be accused of harassment and another to be stupid

La Volpe was only in office for 29 days and did not have good results (Photo: Reuters)

Likewise, he recalled what happened in 2014: “The date of the case was a Friday and then 12 days passed. He let the parties pass, that the party of Pumas lost, that Monterrey won him, after twelve days he went to court. I have daughters, if a day passes that was Friday, I will not let twelve days go by to draw up the minutes"

The Argentine reiterated that there were many strange things in that fact: "Let Chivas show when he signed the settlement, when I did does not say harassment, there were a series of words … I don't know why this is revived. La Volpe is media, it's news. I don't know… I repeat it again, there is no fact ”.

He stated that at the moment he will not put his lawyers to work: “Six years ago I went to testify, I went through the polygraph, I was not happy at all, but I gave all the passes that I had to do. I'm calm, but the family reads these things and nobody likes them"

Ricardo La Volpe during his presentation with the team (Photo: File)

La Volpe maintains that never harassed to Belén Coronado and who still does not understand her arguments: ”At that time in the Verde Valle de Chivas facilities, there are 100 people, there must be 100 mothers… The girl could have run away, screaming, but nothing happened.

In the file it is, I went to try that, they had told me that (Belén Coronado) massaged when I was a podiatrist and when I checked that I told her that I was going to throw her out. A podiatrist should not be massaging … She tells me herself …

Finally, he confessed that since his arrival at the Sacred Flock had a bad relationship with the late Jorge Vergara, then owner of Chivas: "Vergara wanted to kick me out … I never took Vergara with him, may God have him in his glory, but I had many fights with him when I was in the national team.

