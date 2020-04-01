the details about the most emotional series on Netflix

Share it:

We needed it. Among so many documentaries, series and apocalyptic movies, of horror, viruses and zombies; and between so much comedy of not stopping laughing that has already left us with pain in the jaw, we needed an intermediate point. We needed one of those series to fight, to know that you can get out of a difficult situation.

Is it a drama that we bring you? Not quite. We bring a story of improvement starring a woman, one of those that we think that today does not happen but that, unfortunately, continue to happen in many parts of the planet: Fwomen who cannot do what they want, tied to cultural, religious or anthropocentric norms.

'Unorthodox' premiered on March 26 and we can say that it has become the latest Netflix sensation. In fact, it went directly to the top 10 of the most viewed content on the platform, IMDb has reached an 8.3 score -in addition to being among the 100 most popular contents of the moment- On Twitter, positive comments are increasing:

This is the true story of Deborah Feldman, who published with great success in the 'New York Times' in 2012 under the title 'Unorthodox: The Scandalous Rejection of My Hasidic Roots' and which tells how she, a young Jewish woman, was able to escape from the strict Satmar community, from Hasidic Judaism. It is one of the most conservative branches of this religion, with a very severe code of customs.

For example, as reported by HispanTV, "Men wear 19th century clothing from Eastern Europe, which includes long black coats and black hats, while married women should dress discreetly and cover their hair. "In addition to this, the access of young women to university is totally prohibited.

But our protagonist, Esther Shapiro (Shira Haas, whom we have seen in 'María Magdalena'), gradually cultivates with other sources and changes her perspective. Lee the female characters of Jane Austen and Louisa May Alcott and she realizes that women can be otherwise.

Anika Molnar / Netflix

Esty, 19, thinks that this is not life and She decides to flee Williamsburg, Brooklyn and leave behind her husband Yanky (Amit Rahav), with whom she has been married for a few months. She is desperate for rules and control and takes a plane to Berlin, where her mother lives, although she does not quite know what she is going to do there. Behind her will go her husband and his cousin, Moische Lefkovitch (Jeff Wilbusch), determined to bring her back.

The series has a double line of narration; On the one hand, she tells us about Esty's life in Brooklyn with her community and an alcoholic father, and on the other, her new existence in Berlin, where It is difficult for him to establish a relationship with his mother, but he will begin to connect with the students of a conservatory.

There are many things you like about this series. Than It is emotional but without falling into stereotypes. That you can talk about religion seriously, understanding that when you profess a creed, it gets from top to bottom in you and conditions your whole life: it alters everything you think about the world. It is not necessary to treat it bluntly, but yes with sensitivity and Unorthodox, a four-episode miniseries, He achieves it.

Anika Molnar / Netflix

Our protagonist has to learn to break with her past and look to the future (something that we all do constantly, but without having a sooooo huge cultural slab like her own). So it can be tremendously inspiring for all those who have found themselves in a similar situation and, of course, against the coronavirus: how to reinvent yourself?

We are going to find the masterful performance of Shira Hass, who very well reflects the innocence of a 19-year-old girl who, however, has an almost childlike innocence and who will discover the world in Berlin (attentive to the soundtrack of the series ). In short, a totally recommended series, directed by Maria Schrader (the 'Deutschland 83' actress), with unforgettable scenes that will make you leave behind the sad hours we live.