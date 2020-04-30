Sports

The detail of the video call between Nadal, Gasol, Alonso and Los Reyes that Twitter has not overlooked

April 30, 2020
Edie Perez
Spanish athletes Pau Gasol, Rafael Nadal, Fernando Alonso and Edurne Pasaban participated this Wednesday in the telematic meeting organized by the Forum of Renowned Spanish Brands (FMRE) together with Kings Felipe and Letizia, and the Secretary of State of Spain Global for Analyze the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on the image of Spain and join efforts to regain international confidence, sources from Zarzuela have reported.

However, lhe social networks have noticed a striking detail during that videoconference in which Their Majesties the Kings of Spain were with Alonso, Gasol and Nadal.

In the name that appears in the corner of the video call application, in the case of Pau Gasol the name that comes out is "Anacleto", which is why both Gasol and Anacleto became a trending topic on Twitter. A fun anecdote that is far from the importance of this meeting.

