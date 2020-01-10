The detail of Harry Styles with a stranger (and his puppy) that has completely enamored us

Share it:

A kind gesture by the interpreter with a tweeter has gone viral on social networks.

The Briton did not hesitate to take care of a dog when its owner had to enter an establishment.

At this point in life we ​​don't need to explain why Harry Styles She is one of our favorite people in the world. Bearer of LGBT rights and feminist confessed, in addition to possibly being the man who best wears the globe, he is also a perfect ambassador for the new masculinity that no longer curls in the heternormative pattern. Come on, a great game of those who are not easily found. And if we add to that the renewed talent that overflows since he flew from the ‘boy band’ One Direction, well look, we can't ask for more. Now, as if all this were not enough, we have learned a detail that the young man has had with a unknown that he ran into the street and had a problem.

This issue – which happened a year ago, but that had not come to light until now – was known thanks to a viral Twitter thread in which the user @yusufyuie He asked his followers what the strangest or anecdotal interaction they had had with a ‘celebrity’. Some comics involved celebrities like Zoë Kravitz or Jason Derulo, but without a doubt the one that attracted the most attention was the one that the user narrated @rorydcarroll and that took place on January 17, 2018:

“I was outside a restaurant in Hollywood trying to pick up the food I had ordered to take away, but I couldn't get in because I was with my dog. Harry Styles saw that I needed help, touched my shoulder and told me that I could take care of Oscar while I went in to pick up the order. What an uncle! ”

The message, which has completely freaked out British fans, was also accompanied by an adorable photo in which Rory proves that this anecdote really happened. As he later acknowledged to BuzzFeed, "he had accepted that he was not going to pick up the food when I heard his English accent asking if he could help me," and adds: "When I saw that it was Harry Styles I realized that he was a decent boy and he could trust, Harry was very good, he didn't even look at the phone and focused on taking care of Oscar. ” What a fantasy!

Obviously, the lucky tweeter had to kindly ask for a snapshot, which Harry gladly accepted. Please, what restaurant do we have to go for something similar to happen to us?