The destruction that the explosion in Beirut left in a basketball stadium

(LBCI Lebanon News)

The explosion that occurred in Beirut shocked the world. The capital of Lebanon It is going through the most difficult hours of recent times and recent news from abroad assured that the balance so far is at least 135 dead and more than 5,000 wounded.

The powerful detonation, equivalent to an earthquake 3.5 degrees on the scale of Richter, left streets full of glass and debris, along with dozens of disappeared, and the threat of establishing the The country's biggest economic crisis in recent decades.

As published LBCI Lebanon News in its digital edition, the club stadium Antranik from Dbayeh, was one of the most affected sports entities, and the images show the damage that fell on the basketball court, forming one of the many postcards that left the detonations in Beirut.

In this sense, world figures in the hierarchy of Kylian Mbappé, Gareth Bale, Mohamed Salah, Raheem Sterling, Riyad Mahrez, Franck Ribery, Lewis Hamilton, Charles Leclerc, Carlos Sainz, Nasser Al-Attiyah, Luka Doncic, Pierre Gasly and George Russell They demonstrated on social media in support of the tragedy.

Meanwhile, international aid flights arrived at the scene, where the blast damaged so many buildings that the local government warned that hundreds of thousands of people could be affected by not being able to return to their homes for two or three months.

Much of the city center of more than 1 million inhabitants were strewn with rubble, glass that fell from the facades of the buildings and numerous damaged vehicles.

For his part, the Minister of Health, Hamad Hasan, He reported that the dead now number 135 and the wounded exceed 5,000, and did not rule out that the figures continue to rise in the coming hours, according to the statements provided to the local channel By Manarla.

The first hypotheses are based on the assertions of the government authorities regarding the cause of the tragedy. It is estimated that a fire in a port warehouse that contained stored since 2013 2,700 tons of ammonium nitrate, which had been confiscated, was the main trigger for the event that shocked the planet; but it is not yet clear what the initial fire could have unleashed.

Detonation it was the most powerful on record in the city, that was divided during the civil war that bled the country between 1975 and 1990 and that it has endured bombings from neighboring Israel and large bombings.

Relatives of the disappeared pleaded on social media for information about their loved ones, while radio announcers read the names of the wounded or people whose whereabouts remained unknown.

While the government has promised social help, its financial resources are scarce, and the tragedy threatens to warm the local mood in a country recently shaken by protests against all political factions, including the Islamist group. Hezbollah.

