The Destroy All Humans remake! already has a release date

Crypto, the alien protagonist of Destroy All Humans!, has long been planning his assault on Earth. And although in 2005 it went quite well, by the time the game landed on PS2 and Xbox, now it intends to resubmit all humans in a spectacular remake that will come from THQ Nordic, which in the past was made with franchise rights.

Now we finally know when exactly this review will arrive. The launch date has been announced and the truth is that it is not far away: the title will arrive on PS4, Xbox One and PC on July 28, 2020. In addition, a new trailer has been released to celebrate the announcement. You can see it just below these lines.

As you can see for yourself, this new preview allows you to see totally new images of this remake. Although, what is most striking, is undoubtedly the sense of humor of the title. Of course, inherited from the original and which will be marked both visually and playable.

What's more, there are very few games on the market in which you can control an alien (and its flying saucer) that is dedicated to torturing humans with gadgets, weapons and tools of all kinds. From wearing a holographic costume to confuse them, to laser pistols or, best of all, vaporizers to wreak havoc.

On the other hand, and especially if you missed it at the time, keep in mind that the game will also be sold in physical format. And with a series of really cool collector's and special editions. For example the Destroy All Humans! Crypto-137 Edition, which will be very limited. Its price will be 399.99 euros and, among many other details, it will carry a "real" scale Crypto figure.

Somewhat cheaper will be the DNA Collector's Edition, which will cost 149.99 euros and will include a lot of extras such as a keychain, six lithographs, an anti-stress doll or a special box. Apart from several DLC that will allow you to change the protagonist of the skin. You have more information about both editions in this other news.