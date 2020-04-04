Entertainment

The designs of One-Punch Man 130 drive Twitter crazy: Murata has outdone himself

April 4, 2020
Maria Rivera
Yusuke Murata had already shown everyone his excellent skills with the pen with the first series published on Weekly Shonen Jump almost twenty years ago, Eyeshield 21. Over time the mangaka has perfected and has decided to really deepen all his great skills in One-Punch Man with chapter 130 that really blew the web.

While we were able to taste the fortnightly story where Tatsumaki and Psykos are preparing to enter a new phase of their clash, Yusuke Murata has decided to work really hard on every page of this chapter 130 of One-Punch Man. The double boards in particular are rich in details but not confused, highlighting all the immense qualities of the designer.

THE fans were truly delighted for the phase in which Tatsumaki uses all his power to bring the underground structure to the surface and those where Psykos at its maximum power and Tatsumaki are in comparison. At the bottom you can see some of the comments from Twitter and some fans did not waste time preparing their own colored version of some boards.

Don't miss our special on the origins of One-Punch Man and the way in which Murata and ONE started working on the project together.

