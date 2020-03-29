Entertainment

The designer of One-Punch Man shows on Twitter the remarkable illustrations of his daughter

March 29, 2020
Maria Rivera
We all know the enormous talent of Yusuke Murata. The artist managed to consecrate his signature thanks to his work on the manga by One-Punch Man, where in collaboration with the author ONE he has dramatically raised the original artistic sector of the work.

The mangaka enjoys publishing some impromptu illustrations on his Twitter channel, often taking the characters of One-Punch Man as a reference, but this time he wanted to make room for another budding talent, his ten-year-old daughter.

Murata has in fact shared some of his sketches on Twitter that highlight his artistic potential, especially considering his tender age. Many of its representations are focused on his favorite animated series, Toilet-Bound Hanako-kun. This is an Iro Aida shonen manga serialized in the official Square Enix magazine, Monthly G Fantasy since 2014.

The transposition of the work, edited by Studio Lerche, was transmitted for the first time on January 9th. As for One-Punch ManInstead, the trailer for the sixth OVA of the animated series was recently released.

The special episode will have a rather short duration – ten minutes – and will be included in the sixth volume of the second season which will arrive on the market both in DVD and Blu Ray format on March 27, 2020. Thanks to the Home Video editions, JC Staff has made numerous corrections to the episodes of the second season, which at the first broadcast had a technical deficit was highlighted.

Three new One-Punch-Man Funko Pops are about to hit the market, and Spatent Rider's one costs three times as much Saitama. A few days ago chapter 129 of One-Punch Man was published, which featured Hero Hunter, Garo.

Maria Rivera

Maria is the youngest team member of Asap Land. She joined as an intern as she was having a diploma in journalism. But, now as she gained experience, she is working as full-time editor and contributor on Asap Land. She loves to write news bulletins from the business world as she is quite fascinated with business.

