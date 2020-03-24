Entertainment

The Demon Slayer video game is developed by the creators of Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot

March 24, 2020
We can finally put a face to the studio that is working on Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – Hinokami Keppuutan, the first adaptation to the video game of the manga and anime franchise that in Spain we know as Guardians of the night.

The development of this title is in the best possible hands when it comes to bringing anime to the video game. Neither more nor less than CyberConnect 2 is the study behind this. They are responsible for the extensive Naruto Ultimate Ninja Storm franchise and have recently sasaplanded Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot.

This confirmation comes alongside the first trailer for the game. Or rather we should say teaser, because all we see is a brief scene in which the protagonist, Tanjiro Kamado, plays his part slaughtering a demon.

We could have hoped that CC2 would be the studio of choice for the adaptation when viewing the images from last week, as the graphic style of these Japanese is unmistakable and in the past they have received all kinds of compliments for how they manage to represent the style of anime within a videogame.

READ:  Dragon Ball: Akira Toriyama was already a millionaire in the days of Dr. Slump

Despite the revelation, we still do not know if we are facing an RPG in which to explore great scenarios fulfilling missions and slaughtering demons, whether it will be a fighting game, a fusion of both as the Naruto Ultimate Storm saga or exactly what it is. that awaits us in the transfer of this relatively little known license to the video game.

The release date is set at 2021, so we still have enough time to know more and see gameplay in which it is completely clear what is presented to us with this game that, for now, is only announced for Japan. Of course, we are counting on it reaching the West in time.

