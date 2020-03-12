Entertainment

The Demon Slayer manga is making dizzying sales in early 2020

March 12, 2020
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
The franchise of Demon Slayer he began his run within the rich anime and manga industry with a certain slowness, revealing himself at first unable to attract a large group of fans but at the same time managing to convince a niche of audience that immediately proved very enthusiastic of production.

From that moment, word of mouth – along with the many fanmade works done – was essential, but the real spearhead that helped to consecrate the production was the animated series, which allowed millions of spectators and readers to enter in contact with the franchise, in fact giving shape to an amazing success that seems far from wanting to stop, to the point of being able – in the last fiscal year – to overcome an epic of titanic dimensions, in terms of sales, or ONE PIECE.

Well, through an update published on the WSJ_manga Twitter page, fans were able to discover other good news in relation to the results obtained by the brand, news that for the umpteenth time have shown the incredible importance that the franchise now has inside industry. Going more specifically, the post states:

"Counting this past week, Kimetsu no Yaiba sold 29,743,955 copies throughout 2020, to 8,252,418 copies sold away from the record totaled by ONE PIECE in 2011."

Apparently, Demon Slayer has seen a huge increase in sales over the past few months, results that if they do not stop, could really lead to breaking that record that has remained unbeaten for nine long years. Not for nothing, in recent months Demon Slayer has always been at the top of all sales charts in the manga panorama.

