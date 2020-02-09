The delirious tribute to Laura Dern at the 2020 Spirit Awards

Share it:

The Spirit Awards 2020 rewarded films like 'The Farewell' of Lulu Wang, 'Rough Diamonds' of the Safdie brothers and 'The lighthouse' of Robert Eggers, but if there was an undisputed winner in the great festival of American independent cinema that was Laura Dern. The actress is living a dream season: she is the big favorite to take the Oscar for Best Supporting Actress for 'History of a marriage' and received a tribute in style at last night's ceremony, with lots of music and more sense of humor.

After winning with his companions in the film Noah Baumbach The Robert Altman Award for Best Cast (which is why none of them were eligible for individual interpretive categories), Dern inspired a number starring the Los Angeles gay choir (Gay Men's Chorus of LA) in which he paid tribute to the "gayest" moments of 2019, but we hadn't realized that they were: Jennifer López doing 'pole dance' in 'Wall Street Scammers', Awkwafina's Guggenheim letter in 'The Farewell', the title of the movie 'Diane', Octavia Spencer playing a history teacher in 'Luce', Frank Ocean giving the rights of his discography to 'A moment in time (Waves)', the concept of a cursed bird in 'The Lighthouse', the press tour of Renée Zellweger for 'Judy' …

A whole mosaic of moments passed by the musical filter of these exceptional guests, who soon they arrived at the honoree of the night, with an ode to her role as a relentless divorce lawyer in 'History of a Marriage' ("Laura Dern putting her feet on the couch", "Laura Dern asking for a kale salad", "Laura Dern dressing up as a guard for the court" …) and from there to other images of his incredible career, from 'Blue Velvet' to 'Wild Heart'. The actress while could not stand the laughter.

Do not miss the full moment:

Dern could not win the Spirit for Best Supporting Actress for regulatory reasons, but the Golden Globe, the BAFTA and the actor guild award already placed her like the big favorite to take the Oscar tonight.