The delay of Cyberpunk 2077 will encourage the exploitation of its developers instead of avoiding it

We are sorry to tell you that the tranquility you feel when a great AAA is delayed because you think it will prevent those responsible for working overtime for weeks is not grounded in reality. The last test is the delay of Cyberpunk 2077.

Adam Kicinski, CEO of CD Projekt Red, has confessed to an emergency press conference because of the delay of the expected science fiction game that yes, there will be intensive work days in the studio even after the sounded delay that takes the premiere of the April to September of this year.

"We try to limit the crunch as much as possible, but we are in the final stretch. We try to be reasonable in this regard, but yes. Unfortunately", he answered when asked if he will have to work more than the account in the coming months.

There is usually no valid justification in these situations and it matters little if a closing date is coming that must be met yes or yes so as not to anger investors or publishers on duty. And even if one wanted to justify the situation with these arguments, it does not seem that the labor practices of the Polish study are of the friendliest judging by the statements of those who know their workers or have even worked in their offices.

Most probably, Cyberpunk has been pushed away not to make it easier for its developers, but because the state in which it was going to be released in April. – Ander Amo (@berserkerage) January 17, 2020

Here developer Ander Amo explains that the delays prevent crunch if this practice has not already come into operation in the studio. If not, what you do is extend it for as long as you need that delay.

If you know someone in CDPR, it's basically:

-from before they became an employee.

-from your own time working there And don't expect to see that person a lot. – Tom Grochowiak (@TomGrochowiak) January 17, 2020

Tom Grochowiak comments that the developers of the study live in a certain isolation due to the conditions of their work and in the responses to their thread several voices arise that defend their arguments and ensure that the study "it's almost a cult".