Entertainment

The delay of Cyberpunk 2077 will encourage the exploitation of its developers instead of avoiding it

January 17, 2020
Add Comment
Lisa Durant
2 Min Read
Share it:

We are sorry to tell you that the tranquility you feel when a great AAA is delayed because you think it will prevent those responsible for working overtime for weeks is not grounded in reality. The last test is the delay of Cyberpunk 2077.

Adam Kicinski, CEO of CD Projekt Red, has confessed to an emergency press conference because of the delay of the expected science fiction game that yes, there will be intensive work days in the studio even after the sounded delay that takes the premiere of the April to September of this year.

"We try to limit the crunch as much as possible, but we are in the final stretch. We try to be reasonable in this regard, but yes. Unfortunately", he answered when asked if he will have to work more than the account in the coming months.

There is usually no valid justification in these situations and it matters little if a closing date is coming that must be met yes or yes so as not to anger investors or publishers on duty. And even if one wanted to justify the situation with these arguments, it does not seem that the labor practices of the Polish study are of the friendliest judging by the statements of those who know their workers or have even worked in their offices.

READ:  Jojo and Monster authors prepare special designs for the 2020 Paralympics

Here developer Ander Amo explains that the delays prevent crunch if this practice has not already come into operation in the studio. If not, what you do is extend it for as long as you need that delay.

Tom Grochowiak comments that the developers of the study live in a certain isolation due to the conditions of their work and in the responses to their thread several voices arise that defend their arguments and ensure that the study "it's almost a cult".

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Lisa Durant

Lisa has been a freelance journalist who has worked for various print magazine online. After years of spent working in the field of journalism, she took a plunge and founded Asap Land sharing the latest news bulletins from the field of Business and Technology as well as general headlines. She writes mostly the General US Headlines and Business News.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to [email protected]. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.