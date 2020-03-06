The delay of 007: Without time to die can cost up to 50 million

Share it:

The new one 007: No time to die This week has suffered a delay of seven long months in its release date as a prevention for the proliferation of COVID-19 in different territories (although at no time was it officially confirmed that the delay was related to this situation). This decision does not seem to go to MGM Studios for free.

According to sources in The Hollywood Reporter, the study behind the James Bond movie will lose between 30 and 50 million dollars as a result of the delay announced a few days ago. A decision made "After careful consideration and thorough evaluation of the global industry market".

In recent days, multiple cinemas have remained closed due to fear of the spread of the virus and also recently the two best-known communities in the James Bond universe, MI6 Confidential and The James Bond Dossier sent open letters to the study to put public health before set dates already for the premiere.

Market analysis expects up to 5,000 million in profits to be lost in the film industry due to the effects of the virus. Despite this there are great premieres such as Black Widow and Fast & Furious 9 that do not move from the release dates set.

The video game industry has also been affected by the situation and several events such as the GDC 2020, as well as technology events such as the Mobile World Congress and the Google I / O 2020 have been canceled; all to avoid large concentrations of people where the virus can spread rapidly.