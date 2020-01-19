The definitive step towards Harry and Meghan's "Megxit": giving up the Royal Highness titles

Share it:

Every day that passes by ‘Megxit’ – as the British press has called it – it is more imminent. A few hours ago, the Dukes of Sussex, that is to say, Meghan and Harry, they released an official statement from the Queen of England through the social networks of the Sussex, where they emphasized the imminent separation of the British Royal House:

For some days now, experts in real protocol have speculated that this would happen, as was the case with Diana of Wales, who maintained the title of Princess after her separation from Prince Charles, but not the treatment of Royal Highness. A decision that depended exclusively on the Queen.

Further, other official statement made it very clear what would happen now with the Dukes of Sussex, as well as what obligations and what payments they will receive from British taxpayers:

"The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are grateful to His Majesty and the Royal Family for the continued support they have received as they embark on this new chapter of their lives.

As agreed, they understand that they are asked to step back on their Royal obligations, including official military commitments. They will not receive more public funds for their activities in Royalty.

With the Queen's blessing, the Sussex will keep their patronages and associations private. Although they can no longer represent the Queen formally, the Sussex have made it clear that they will continue to promote Her Majesty's values ​​in everything they do.

The Sussex will not use their Royal Highness titles as they are not active members of the Royal Family.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have expressed their desire to pay the cost of public funding to reform Frogmore Cottage, which will remain his family residence in the United Kingdom.

Buckingham does not comment on the details of the agreements reached in security. Independent processes have been established to determine the need for publicly funded security.

This new model will take effect in spring 2020. "

That is, -and as we can read in the last statement- the Dukes of Sussex will stop receiving public funds and they will give up using their Royal Highness titles. This would mean that, economically speaking, they will no longer receive the benefit they received from the Duchy of Cornwall assuming to date the 95% of your income.

Apart from the money, another important fact is that they cease to be members of the Royal Family. There is only one thing that they will keep and it is your Frogmore Cottage home as his residence in the United Kingdom. But they have to return the money that was paid for its reform and that cost British taxpayers almost three million euros before spring 2020 arrives, which is when this new agreement will be effective.

There are very few months left to see the Dukes of Sussex outside the chores of the British Monarchy. And although many of us are feeling very sorry, there is nothing to fear. Whether in London or in Canada, we will surely continue to see many appearances of Meghan and Harry in social and charitable acts. Although time will be responsible for providing these images.