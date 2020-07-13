The defendant spoke of having kidnapped and raped Australian surfer Carmen Greentree in India 16 years ago

Share it:

Mohammad Rafiq Dundoo defended himself against the accusations and denied having kidnapped and raped the surfer

Last week the former Australian athlete Carmen Greentree presented the book "A Dangerous Pursuit of Happiness" (A dangerous quest for happiness) in which he relates the ordeal that he lived during a trip to India in which he ended up being a sex slave of a man who had posed as a tourist guide. His shocking story, which took place during a vacation in 2004, points directly to Mohammad Rafiq Dundoo, who He would have kidnapped her from her houseboat for two months, during which time he raped and beat her countless times.

After the voice of the surfer reached portals around the world, the accused Indian broke the silence, defended himself against the allegations and gave his version of events. In dialogue with the site The Kashmir Monitor, He described the woman's statements as a "book promotion trick" and denied that all of this had happened.

"I don't understand how we could have kept her in captivity for two months when our houseboat is five or 10 steps away from other houseboats, there are other tourists around, it is high season and the nearest police station is only a few hundred meters away, "he said.

Rafiq insisted that Carmen, who was 22 years old at the time, was in several tourist places in the area after meeting him: "Also, she also visited the Gulmarg, Pahalgam and Mughal gardens. If he had kidnapped her, how come he was wandering around?"

16 years have passed and the accused continues to maintain that he is innocent

However, the Indian citizen acknowledged having hosted the woman, who was on vacation, for a few days. According to him, the relationship between them was cordial, but Carmen began to have an affinity with her assistant, Guddu, who accompanied her for 10 days on a mountaineering trip in the Vaisno Sar mountains. Upon returning from that expedition, Rafiq began to search for his collaborator and found him leaving his guest's room. "My only mistake was that I hit him in front of Carmen. I told him that if something happened, he would not be responsible and that all the fault would be mine ”.

Days later, the woman left the place: "He disappeared without even paying the full fee he owed me. ”, like Guddu, who fled hours later. In addition, she related that in the book she indicates that her documents had been left in the floating house, so she questions how it was that she managed to fly so fast to her country if she did not have her passport.

On August 3, the Ram Munshi Bagh police arrested Rafiq after a complaint of rape and fraud filed by the surfer: "I was detained at Ram Munshi Bagh for 12 days and then released on bail." "I was beaten by people, my family was harassed, humiliated. I was the father of a one-year-old son, and I can't even express what I had to go through something I didn't do. "he insisted.

Carmen Greentree tells in her book the ordeal that she lived in India (IG: @iamcarmengreentree)

Sixteen years after that episode, he insists that the girl's entire account is false, even when she says that she was forced to convert to Islam and read the Koran: “Why should I? We have been serving tourists for generations. We know that we represent all Kashmir when we deal with them. Why would I do something to ruin my whole life?"

Who also spoke with the site The Kashmir Monitor It was the defendant's lawyer, who explained that the case was closed in 2007 after the woman refused to travel to India to testify and be able to advance the process, which included a medical examination. According to Bilal Ahmad Bhat, the complainant's refusal to take the examination is reason enough to disbelieve her version: "I told him that if his allegations were found to be correct, I would ensure that my client was punished, but we all knew that she was wrongly blaming him"

Rafiq described the situation he is experiencing today as a drama, after having needed years to try to clear his name and his family's last name: “At that time he stained my image and is doing it again. I plan to file a complaint against her now, "he warned.

