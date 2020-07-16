The deep reflection of Iker Casillas after celebrating the league title with Porto: "It had been 15 months since I had stepped on Dragão"

Share it:

Casillas stepped onto the playing field 15 months later (Instagram: @ikercasillas)

Iker Casillas set foot on the grass of the Estadio do Dragão more than 14 months after the heart attack that forced him to stop his career as a professional footballer to celebrate Porto's 29th league with the other players blue and white.

The Spanish, who this season he did not compete for a single minute even though he was entered in the competition, saw his team beat the “classic” against Sporting de Portugal (2-0) and jumped onto the pitch after the game to celebrate with his teammates.

Hours after celebrating with the team, the former Real Madrid captain launched a deep reflection on his social networks: “Time makes us forget almost everything. So they say. And that it is the best remedy to cure unpleasant moments "he assured.

Casillas' post on Instagram (Instagram: @ikercasillas)

“ It had been 15 months since I had stepped on Dragão again (back in April 2019 I played my last game against Santa Clara) and I have to admit that I got excited again. A little walk to the area. A panoramic view of the field. A more lasting look at the goals … Many memories and feelings! Yesterday I was very happy with the championship that was won. The players and the club deserve it, ”wrote the goalkeeper with a photo of him on the field of play.

“It is a different celebration. WITHOUT DRESSING or DESALIGNED (as it sounds better to them). That fresh lettuce. That tasty tomato. Tuna for those who want. Onion, corn, … But the dose of salt, oil and vinegar that everyone wants to give is missing. Even so, people held a championship. THIS CHAMPIONSHIP. It will go down in history for everything we already know about Covid-19 and such. I hope it is the last one to be won like this. And I hope that the next one, of course, Porto will win again! ”, Sentenced Casillas.

The Spaniard won the affection of all football fans and especially that of Porto who, with two dates to go before the end of the championship, they launched a social media campaign for me to play for at least a minute in any of the remaining games.

Casillas celebrated the title with his teammates (Instagram: @ikercasillas)

"I would like to play right now"joked the Spanish, who thanked the fans blue and white the love and that campaign created by a group of them, although he doubted that he can fulfill the request: "As much as it depends on me, it also depends on the doctors and the club"he sentenced.

The 39-year-old goalkeeper, who this Saturday celebrated his 10th anniversary as world champion with Spain, arrived at Porto in the summer of 2015 and in four seasons added 156 games with the "dragons ”, with which he reaped a League and a Portuguese Super League. However, On May 1, 2019, he suffered a heart attack in a training that ended his sporting career.

