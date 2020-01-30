'The Deep House', the new of Julien Maury and Alexandre Bustillo

Share it:

We met the duo of French directors Julien Maury and Alexandre Bustillo for his great debut in 2007, 'Inside', that slasher ultra violent that had a remake American directed by the Spanish Miguel Angel Vivas. Well, after directing 'Leatherface' in 2017 and with the movie 'Kandisha' in full postproduction, it seems that these already have another project at hand, 'The Deep House', a tape about a couple who discovers something disturbing in the depths of a lake.

Following in the wake of movies like 'Underwater' or 'Underwater Hell', in the movie we will see how, as they dive into a remote French lake, Tina and Ben, a pair of YouTubers specialized in underwater exploration videos, you will discover a house submerged in those deep waters. What initially seems like a unique find, soon becomes a nightmare when they understand that the house was the stage for a series of horrible and heinous crimes. Caught up, and with their low oxygen reserves, Tina and Ben will realize that the worst is yet to come: they are not alone in the house.

The actor and the actress James Jagger and Camille Rowe They are responsible for bringing these explorers to life in the film, produced by Radar Films and intended to launch in France in 2021 through Apollo Films. Are we facing a new aquatic trend in horror movies? It looks like it is.