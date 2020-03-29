'The decline' on Netflix, its timing and its ending explained

Share it:

Netflix is ​​being filled with thrillers lately. In addition to the Spanish 'El hoyo' and 'Hogar', the Canadian 'El declive' has just been added. He thriller he follows a group of people on a training ground in the Quebec winter. After a fatal accident, they will be isolated in panic to survive there.

Most of the camp is led by a man named Alain (Réal Bossé), and they believe that a natural disaster is imminent and that the government has not taken measures to deliberately counter it. Some think that an economic collapse is approaching, others only social. Come on, it has a clear reading with the current situation that we are experiencing in times of pandemic.

We enter the world of these French Canadians through Antoine (Guillaume Laurin), who leaves his wife and daughter behind to go to camp (although in his introduction, at home, both seem to agree with his ideas). Each person on the team brings a particular skill to the team. Alain leads them through a series of exercises, including skinning rabbits (graphically enough, we warn) and building bombs. As expected, things soon go wrong.

One of the bombs explodes, killing its wearer. This is when the true story of 'The Decline' begins. It is not a film about survivors of an apocalypse, it is about what happens when the end of the world is caused by us. The brilliance of the film is in its way of deceiving and changing, both in the plot and in its approach to characters. Changing your point of view, 'The Decline' introduces you to a very bleak world.

In any other movie, this could be boring and complicated, but the story is so direct that you never lose track of what's going on. And it lasts only an hour and 23 minutes. The film moves fast, but without being exhausting.

Unlike others thrillers, does not have a complicated plot. There is no person with confused motivations or supernatural elements. Instead, we have a clear villain: People. All of it. It is neither the environment nor the economy that causes people to turn against themselves. It's just human nature. Which is an interesting theory when we are going to devastate supermarkets at the first news of collective danger …

It is impossible not to compare certain situations with our current political and social climate. 'The decline' is not about any particular disaster. It is simply death, an accident impossible to predict that makes everyone go crazy.

Attention, we enter the spoilers

When two thirds of the movie has already passed. 'The decline' changes protagonist between Antoine and Rachel, an ex-soldier and sole survivor of Alain's camp. His final fight against Alain is brutal, one of those that is difficult to see but it is impossible not to look. You can feel the weight of his victory over him, and the price of it, everyone's lives. 'The decline' ends abruptly, though you can't help but wonder what will happen to him on his return to civilization, with an Alain deeply wounded in tow.

There is an element of catharsis in seeing people fight to survive, both against nature and against others. It offers an escapist point, a way to imagine what we would do in that situation (and be thankful we are not in it yet). But it also reminds us how easy it can be to mess up, and how important it is to be good. Otherwise you could end up hit by a cable trap in the middle of a snowy forest.

'The Decline' is available on Netflix.